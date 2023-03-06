Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown police said a female teacher in the Henry School District faces Class 6 felonies for sexual involvement with a 16-year-old male student.

The teacher, Shanna Ries from Watertown, is 41 years old. Ries was arrested Sunday for sexual contact with a child under 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Both charges are Class 6 felonies punishable by up to two years in the State Penitentiary and up to a $4,000 fine.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries and that additional charges are pending.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

