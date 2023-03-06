The city of Sturgis calls on people to try their luck at hunting leprechauns

The leprechaun bears will be hidden at more than 65 businesses around the Sturgis area.
The leprechaun bears will be hidden at more than 65 businesses around the Sturgis area.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s hunting season in Sturgis; leprechaun hunting that is, as the city rolls out its first leprechaun scavenger hunt to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

Participating businesses will hide green and white leprechaun bears and people are encouraged to try their luck at capturing one. Once they find eight bears, their names are entered into a drawing for various prizes.

The event’s purpose is to bring potential customers into stores during the slower season. And with more than 65 businesses participating, the lucky bears can be found all over the city.

”We have everything from insurance agencies to the whole downtown corridor, there are gas stations. We have pretty much a wide variety of people in tow that are supporting this,” said Tammy Even-Cordell, Sturgis Rally and Events director.

People can pick up their passports to join the hunt at the Sturgis Hometown Market on March 17.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Governor Noem's bill to repeal the state food tax failed to make it out of committee but could...
Grocery tax showdown between Noem and legislators coming to a close

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota House kills spouse lobbying bill
Sobriety checkpoints announced for March
The drill pads are proposed to be built along sections of County Road 286 and National Forest...
Tension continues over possible mining project near Custer
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released its report on 2022 crime.
Pennington County sheriff releases 2022 report