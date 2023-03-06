The city of Sturgis calls on people to try their luck at hunting leprechauns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s hunting season in Sturgis; leprechaun hunting that is, as the city rolls out its first leprechaun scavenger hunt to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

Participating businesses will hide green and white leprechaun bears and people are encouraged to try their luck at capturing one. Once they find eight bears, their names are entered into a drawing for various prizes.

The event’s purpose is to bring potential customers into stores during the slower season. And with more than 65 businesses participating, the lucky bears can be found all over the city.

”We have everything from insurance agencies to the whole downtown corridor, there are gas stations. We have pretty much a wide variety of people in tow that are supporting this,” said Tammy Even-Cordell, Sturgis Rally and Events director.

People can pick up their passports to join the hunt at the Sturgis Hometown Market on March 17.

