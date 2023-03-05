Grocery tax showdown between Noem and legislators coming to a close

Governor Noem's bill to repeal the state food tax failed to make it out of committee but could...
Governor Noem's bill to repeal the state food tax failed to make it out of committee but could be revived.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Gov. Kristi Noem’s fall reelection campaign, she promised to repeal the sales tax on food. On Wednesday, she stated that she would not approve a state budget that doesn’t include her repeal.

That could clog up the budget process.

“The one bill that got out of the committee was the reduction in the general sales tax, so as of today, the governor’s bill is dead,” said Rep. Mike Derby, District 34.

Derby says there may still be hope for the grocery tax cut to come back during this session. One is through a hog house amendment, and the other goes through a conference committee.

“I always say ‘never say never,’ and I fully expect that it’ll come back in some form of fashion in the next four days,” said Derby.

This year’s legislative session in Pierre ends March 9.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBD and alternate THC products
Delta 8 and 10 THC could soon see regulation
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends

Latest News

Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
Sturgis, Rapid City teams fall in SODAK 16
Voters might decide the future of South Dakota voting procedures.
Proposed constitutional amendment if pass would allow for 'Top Two Primary'
Rapid City gym takes extra safety measures; so everyone feels safe.
Gym precautions to avoid 'gym creeps'