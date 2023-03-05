Grocery tax showdown between Noem and legislators coming to a close

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Gov. Kristi Noem’s fall reelection campaign, she promised to repeal the sales tax on food. On Wednesday, she stated that she would not approve a state budget that doesn’t include her repeal.

That could clog up the budget process.

“The one bill that got out of the committee was the reduction in the general sales tax, so as of today, the governor’s bill is dead,” said Rep. Mike Derby, District 34.

Derby says there may still be hope for the grocery tax cut to come back during this session. One is through a hog house amendment, and the other goes through a conference committee.

“I always say ‘never say never,’ and I fully expect that it’ll come back in some form of fashion in the next four days,” said Derby.

This year’s legislative session in Pierre ends March 9.

