Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feb. 10 is a day that changed the lives of a Rapid City family living on Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley. Early that morning, a speeding car careened into their home, rupturing a gas line and destroying their home.

The Degeest fire homeowner, Susan Dotson, a family childcare provider, lost her home business and everything valuable to her and the family.

Saturday, the Black Hills community came out to help clean up the debris left from the fire.

“We are so thankful,” Dotson said. “This community has been huge to help us rebuild to clean up our lives and to move on.”

Dotson wants to thank the community and local businesses for helping them through this challenging time.

The driver, killed in the crash, has not been identified at this time.

