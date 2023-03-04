A sunny start to the weekend, but more snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will start off sunny with temperatures climbing into the 40s by the early afternoon. Clouds will start to increase from the south Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Snow will develop and pass through the region Saturday night and into Sunday. Snow on Sunday will be more north and west of Rapid City through the morning, but some snow showers could move into town through the afternoon.

The forecast turns very winter-like for next week. High temperatures will be in the 20s for all of next week and there is a chance of snow each day. Daily accumulations will be on the lighter side Monday - Wednesday, with a couple inches possible, but toward the end of the week, there could be some higher snow totals as some moderate snow falls.

We will keep a close eye on the trends and see how the storm track shifts through the weekend, but for now it is best to not expect spring-like weather until some point in the second half of March.

