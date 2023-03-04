Proposed constitutional amendment allows for ‘Top Two Primaries’

Voters might decide the future of South Dakota voting procedures.
Voters might decide the future of South Dakota voting procedures.
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A constitutional amendment being proposed would allow for what’s called a “Top Two Primary” if passed by South Dakota voters.

Attorney General Mary Jackley this week released an explanation for the proposed amendment.

It would allow for one primary election, with all of the candidates running in their respective races regardless of party.

The top two vote-getters in that primary would move on to the general election.

This rule would apply to the offices of Governor, state legislative seats, county offices, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representative.

The amendment requires more than 35,000 petition signatures before it can get on the 2024 ballot.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBD and alternate THC products
Delta 8 and 10 THC could soon see regulation
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends
A businessman announces he’s jumping into race for Rapid City mayor
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Chickens running to eat a snack.
The pros and cons of raising your own chickens

Latest News

Meals on Wheels hydroponics
Meals on Wheels hydroponics
Parents of Canyon Lake Elementary students are concerned of their kids future.
Parents of Canyon Lake Elementary students are concerned of their kids future
Ongoing crime in North Rapid City
Ongoing crime in North Rapid crime
An update on Rapid City's women's prison.
Update on Rapid City womens prison