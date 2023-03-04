Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 2

STM host Broncs in Region 8A showdown
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More boys basketball team has been pegged all season long as a team likely to reach the state tournament. However, the Belle Fourche Broncs proved to be a formidable challenge after upsetting Hill City in the first round of regionals. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

