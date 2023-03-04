Former President Jimmy Carter and the impact he had on Habitat for Humanity

Jimmy Carter branded sign for Habitat for Humanity
(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life after presidency to charity work, including Habitat for Humanity.

Since 1984, Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity to build houses for those who needed them most. He not only wanted to be a part of these events, but in Eagle Butte, he advocated for the houses built to be on Native land. In just 30 days, Carter and a team of volunteers built 30 homes there.

According to a spokesman for Habitat for Humanity International, Carter believed that seeing a public figure helped inspire others.

“That building every single year inspired so many people to get involved in habitat. Wherever he would go in the world that would raise up new volunteer leaders and board members and donors and so directly the Carter projects every year have helped over 4,000 people purchase homes but indirectly it’s lead to millions of people having new or improved housing,” said Jason Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International.

Throughout the years, Carter was quoted as saying working with Habitat brought him personal fulfillment and a way to channel his Christian faith.

“That sense that kept pulling him back was that on the build site it doesn’t matter your race, your religion, your ethnicity, your economic status everyone’s the same and you have that feeling of true community that’s too rare in our world. So he always would say that he got more out of his volunteer time than anything he was able to give, we certainly saw him give an awful lot,” said Reckford.

Reckford says Carter’s work ethic is unmatched. He remembers a time when the former president was injured on a build site. Carter’s message? Get back to work.

Reckford also said Carter’s impact on the organization is immeasurable and his legacy will be remembered for a long time.

