CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A businessman announces he’s jumping into race for Rapid City mayor
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill
Officers Jason Brown, John Cargill, John Miller, and Ethan Schulz all performed life-saving...
Box Elder officers receive recognition for saving two lives

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 8 deaths reported
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
Saturday
A sunny start to the weekend, but more snow is on the way