Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, along with Police Chief Don Hedrick, are pleading with the management teams of what’s called the ‘big three’ apartment complexes in North Rapid to come up with additional solutions to what some are calling the ongoing crime epidemic in the community.

According to letters sent by Allender, he’s encouraging the management companies of Knollwood Townhouses, Maplewood Townhouses, and Knollwood Heights, to reach out more often to the city, and to step up security efforts for the properties.

Both Knollwood Heights management and Maplewood management responded to the mayor, saying they’re open to continuing discussions about how they can work together.

Carey Peterson of Knollwood Partnership said in his response that steps have been taken in recent months to mitigate the problem. He added they’re also working on a more robust camera system.

Kenneth Talle with the company managing Maplewood, is asking the city to tear down an abandoned restaurant building and a nearby church, saying they attract squatters.

All three of the property management companies in question are out of state.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.