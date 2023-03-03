The rising real estate market affects property values

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few years, the Pennington County real estate market exploded. Even people who didn’t sell a house noticed their property assessments increase.

“When assessed values go up as much as what we’ve seen here recently, the taxing entities don’t receive more tax money. The taxing entities meet the whole budget hearings, and they set their budgets based on the cost of performing whatever service they perform,” said Pennington County Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger.

While assessed values may rise for properties, your taxes may stay the same if county budgets remain unchanged.

“Regardless of whether the assessed value goes up or down. There’s a restriction on how much they can increase their budget. That restriction is less than what we’ve seen our real estate market increase in the last couple of years,” said Rittberger.

The county is conducting community meetings concerning the significant growth, addressing that growth, and answering questions about the projected 2-23 assessed property values, the impact on property taxes, and the county budget. A meeting was conducted Tuesday in Hill City and another meeting is set for 6 p.m., March 22, at the Rimrock Community Center, Johnson Siding.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A businessman announces he’s jumping into race for Rapid City mayor
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill
Officers Jason Brown, John Cargill, John Miller, and Ethan Schulz all performed life-saving...
Box Elder officers receive recognition for saving two lives
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota won’t set up a Native children welfare task force

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
With eggs leveling out around this $5 average, consumers may be looking to alternative sources...
The pros and cons of raising your own chickens
Officers Jason Brown, John Cargill, John Miller, and Ethan Schulz all performed life-saving...
Box Elder officers receive recognition for saving two lives
New DNA testing suggested that hair found in the hand of Lynn Luna could not possibly be George...
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime