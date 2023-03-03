Box Elder officers receive recognition for saving two lives

Four Box Elder police officers recognized for their live-saving efforts.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, four Box Elder officers were honored for outstanding performance of their duties last year.

Officers Jason Brown, John Cargill, John Miller and Ethan Schulz all performed life saving measures in October, resulting in two people being saved.

In 2019 all Box Elder patrol cars were equipped with automatic external defibrillator and trauma kits. This equipment was used to save a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, and another from a stab wound.

“These skills applying AEDs, learning CPR, learning how to apply pressure and things like that to uncontrolled bleeding. Those aren’t cop skills. Those are everyday, everybody skills that we can all learn. So you don’t have to have a cop, you don’t have to have an EMT, you don’t have to have a doctor. We should all know how to do these things and save a life. This just magnifies the idea that public service, public safety, that’s what were here for,” said Jason Dubbs, chief of police for Box Elder.

Dubbs said that the recipients are honored to have received the awards, and he hopes the public understands that the officers are going to continue doing everything they can to be able to intervene and help the community.

