Wyoming Highway Patrol ramps up fentanyl fight with 9 canine teams

The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently added nine canine teams to its ranks to increase drug enforcement across the state.

The canines were specifically trained to detect fentanyl in a program that started in July 2022 when the first fentanyl-detection canine was certified in Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol now has 10 fentanyl-trained canine teams.

Five of these trained canines were purchased using federal grant funds through the Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

