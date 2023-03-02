Will Gilbertson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Gilbertson led Hot Springs to key playoff win
By Vic Quick
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs boys basketball team defeated Custer in Tuesday’s Region 8A playoffs. The Bison advance to face Rapid City Christian on Friday. They will count on Will Gilbertson to deliver another big game. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!

