Snow showers return with accumulations likely in spots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase overnight and snow showers will develop after midnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s for much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Custer County - including Custer, Pringle, Jewel Cave, Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park. Accumulations of 2″-5″ of snow looks likely with isolated higher amounts possible. Expect reduced visibility and slippery roads.

Snow showers will continue for much of Friday along and south of I-90. Some slick spots could develop through the afternoon and evening hours, so use caution and drive the conditions. Snow will taper off Friday night.

Plenty of sunshine will start us off on Saturday, but clouds will increase as we go through the afternoon hours. Another round of snow showers will be likely Saturday night, which could bring some quick accumulations for some. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers developing through the afternoon. Highs over the weekend will range from the 30s to low 40s.

Colder air and snow showers will continue for much of next week. Accumulations will be light for much of the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for high temperatures and some spots on the plains could stay in the teens.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.