School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Eagle Ranch Rd
Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”
Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
The Lakota Lodge building on the old Sioux San Hospital ground is being demolished and replaced...
Tearing down Sioux San Hospital grounds history
Customers were in and out of the ice cream shop to enjoy the many flavors offered.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream

Latest News

Tim Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for his nephew's murder.
Former ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in nephew’s killing
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Documents detail EMTs’ failure to aid Tyre Nichols
In addition to connecting with vendors, people can see different bide and groom fashion looks,...
It’s the season of the bride and groom at the Black Hills Wedding Market
Likely
Snow showers return with accumulations likely for some