Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill

Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.(South Dakota Governor's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem put her “brand” on a tax increase bill approved by the South Dakota Legislature. That brand? A veto.

Noem vetoed House Bill 1109, which would have raised the occupation tax on hotels from $2 a night to $4.

“The occupation tax is not just paid by out-of-state travelers. This legislation would raise taxes on South Dakotans.,” Noem said. “South Dakota residents are traveling every day for business, medical visits, youth activities, weddings – the list goes on. South Dakotans vacation in South Dakota, as well,” wrote Noem in a letter to legislators.

In a release about her veto, Noem stressed that she has been advocating for the elimination of the sales tax on groceries, which

“We should be working to cut taxes this legislative session, not increase them. I oppose the tax increases enabled by House Bill 1109 and ask that you sustain my veto,” Noem said.

House Bill 1075, which would have eliminated a tax on groceries, never made it past the first committee hearing, being sent to the 41st legislative day.

