KOTA Cares: A Place for Meow makes sure no cat is left behind

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Humane Society of the United States, millions of cats are euthanized nationwide in shelters and animal control facilities each year due to overpopulation.

In the Black Hills, A Place for Meow strives to reduce that number. Founded in 2018, the cat and kitten rescue uses no-kill principles to save feline lives through medical aid, adoption, spaying, and neutering.

“It’s an important service to offer to the community because we all know that cats are very young when they can start to reproduce. So, our goal is to cut down on overpopulation and help kind of with population control, you can say. So, every cat has a good opportunity for a nice life,” said Amber McMillin, secretary for A Place for Meow.

Additionally, A Place for Meow uses the TNR method -- trap, neuter, and release -- for feral and wild cats, which helps decrease the number of kittens born.

The nonprofit does not have a physical location and is volunteer and foster based which can make rescues challenging.

“We have around 25 or 26 fosters right now in our system. It can be overwhelming sometimes. And especially with kitten season coming up, ‘cause the weather is going to get warm so, we know an influx of kittens,” said McMillin. “That is a little more demanding as in time and that sort of thing.”

A Place for Meow has rescued more than 500 cats and kittens and 317 of those have been adopted to loving homes.

