I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures might be chilly Wednesday, but that isn’t stopping Armadillos Cream and Food shop.

After long hours of hard work prepping and getting the shop back up, Armadillos has opened its doors for their 2023 season.

People can head downtown to try one of the shop’s many flavors of ice cream or try one of their other food options such as soups, steamed burgers, paninis, and other sandwiches.

Austin Brummer, who is the owner of Armadillos says, it feels great to be back and he and his employees are excited to see their customers back in the shop.

KOTA Territory News at Noon

”The same great service, the same great product. We always want to serve everyone with phenomenal customer service, said Brummer. We have a high-quality product and nothing’s changed there and try to make it as affordable as possible and that’s what you can expect from Armadillos all season long.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.