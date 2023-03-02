Healing hearts through Monument Health’s Cardiac Rehab

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Are you stressed? You’re not alone; 48 percent of Americans live with hypertension. In the second of our three-part Febr-U-ary Heart Health series, we joined cardiac rehabilitation experts at Monument Health’s gym to find out how a healthy lifestyle can help you combat the risk.

Working like a relay team, 14 caregivers from Monument Health’s cardiac rehabilitation gym took over for Cardiac Rehab Week earlier this month. The team made sure someone was continuously on a treadmill walking or running from 8 am to 6 pm. The goal was to inspire patients to exercise for their hearts. “We are doing this treadmill challenge in one day for 10 hours and the goal is 45 miles”, says Kendal Malehorn, Exercise Physiologist at Monument Health. They tracked their steps and challenged each other and their patients to be more active.

This team of caregivers helps patients recover from heart problems. While genetics can impact a patient’s health, Malehown says sweat equity is critical to a stronger heart, “the motion is in the lotion., the heart is a muscle right. Our heart needs exercise to get stronger, movement and exercise help our brains clear, gets rid of that brain fog and release endorphins, and make us feel better overall”.

Sensiyer Martin Digler, a P.A. in the Cardiac Department with Monument Health adds to the importance of the activity to our hearts, “very important as you exercise, it keeps the heart pumping, the heart flowing and getting bad products out, and keeping the circulatory system smooth and blood flowing throughout the whole body”.

The American Heart Association says about 2200 Americans die each day from a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular diseases. On average that’s about one person every 40 seconds. The number of Americans at risk for heart attacks and strokes increases as people live longer. Nearly half of the adults in the United States suffer from high blood pressure. And only one in five Americans gets enough exercise. Knowing the risks is one thing, says Digler, but knowing isn’t enough, “we help improve them recover from that event and help improve their heart function. We say a better heart is a better life, a good heart a good life”. To watch the complete story click on the video.

tag: And on Friday Alena Neve’s Febr-U-ary series on heart health will focus on the prevention of heart valve failure.

