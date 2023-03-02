Emergency medical workers could get a better retirement plan

Not all first responders receive the same retirement benefits.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, House Bill 1007 to add emergency medical services workers to the class B retirement system has passed both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk.

The bill, if signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem, will level the retirement field for first responders. The Class B retirement system allows a shorter time to retire due to the nature of the business, but for some reason, EMS workers were left out of the mix.

“And now this House Bill 1007 enrolls EMS providers that are single roll that provide service on an ambulance or some type of emergency medical services,” said Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson.

Currently, EMTs are under the Class A retirement system which is for administrative staff, public works, and clerical workers, so the new class will better fit their job description.

“It gets harder to do as you age, and that was one of the pieces that was a key part to the ambulance providers, the EMS, EMTs paramedics being enrolled in Class B,” said Culberson.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Eagle Ranch Rd
Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”
Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
The Lakota Lodge building on the old Sioux San Hospital ground is being demolished and replaced...
Tearing down Sioux San Hospital grounds history
Customers were in and out of the ice cream shop to enjoy the many flavors offered.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill
The final part of our Febr-u-ary heart health series is on heart failure. Currently, there are...
What you need to know to prevent heart failure
A businessman announces he’s jumping into race for Rapid City mayor
The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.
Wyoming Highway Patrol ramps up fentanyl fight with 9 canine teams