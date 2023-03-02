Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Leek Quesadilla

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So I had some leeks and strawberries I needed to use up. Odd, yes, but I found a fun and easy way to use both of those items. Just make a quesadilla! Frankly, if you think about it, when in doubt with what to do with excess produce or even proteins, think quesadilla. With added cheese, it will most certainly be delicious!

For this recipe, take two leeks, trim the end and cut off the green parts. For the white part (which is the only part you use from a leek), slice in half lengthwise, then slice into half-moon shapes. Sauté in a tablespoon of olive oil until softened. Set aside.

In the same pan, turn heat to medium and add one tortilla. Top with the sauteed leeks, and also 1/2 cup of shredded Mozzarella cheese and a quarter cup of crumbled goat cheese. Then top with 4 thinly sliced strawberries and some finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley (optional). Put another tortilla on top and press down.

Cook on one side for 3 to 4 minutes, flip and cook until both sides are crispy, and the cheese is melted Serve immediately!

