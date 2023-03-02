Cooking Beef with Eric - Garlicky Steak Bites and Potatoes

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re a meat and potatoes kind of person, this recipe is for you! Great as a dinner entree or a breakfast treat, this easy-to-make steak and potatoes dish is a crowd-pleaser!

First, in a large skillet melt 2 tablespoons butter in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1 pound of diced red potatoes (can use Yukon potatoes) and arrange in one layer. Season with salt and pepper. Add 1 teaspoon each of dried rosemary and oregano. Cook 3 to 4 minutes without stirring; then, stir add 4 minced garlic cloves and cook another couple of minutes until potatoes are crispy on the outside and fork-tender on the inside. Remove potatoes from skillet.

Add another tablespoon of olive oil and place a pound of cubed sirloin steak in the skillet in a single layer. Cook until desired doneness, about 1 to 3 minutes.

Return potatoes to the pan, toss then serve with chopped fresh Italian flat leaf parsley.

