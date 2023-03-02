A businessman announces he’s jumping into race for Rapid City mayor

KAYLA-NEW MAYORAL CANIDATE
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Josh Lyle is a newcomer to the political scene, and is determined to address public safety, small businesses’ labor shortage, and help out single-parent households.

”My interest is purely to people and to unite businesses, communities from all different races and creeds, really cut down violence. There’s no white versus black, there’s only red white, and blue,” said mayoral candidate Lyle of Rapid City.

Lyle is one of five candidates running for mayor to succeed Steve Allender who is not seeking another term. The other candidates are Brad Estes, Laura Armstrong, Ron Weifenbach, and Jason Salumun

The election is on June 6.

