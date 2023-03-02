Black Hills Zonta Club empowers world-changing women on International Women’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March is Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day, the perfect day for the Zonta Club of the Black Hills to hold their women empowering event.

The event features food, drinks, and local businesses owned by women. Check out the above interview to learn more and check out the Zonta Club of the Black Hills website here.

