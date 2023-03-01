Where to properly dispose of old lithium batteries

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before you throw your old phone away, be sure to check what kind of battery is inside it.

Lithium batteries are sometimes overlooked because they are cold at room temperature. But when they are damaged or punctured, they can combust. If you want to responsibly dispose of these batteries or devices containing them, there are stores nearby that will take them.

“Lithium batteries can be taken to a lot of different battery centers in town. A good way to look up where to take those is on our website, it’s the what goes where search bar.”

Many of these stores will take old batteries for free. You can see a list of accepted items and where to dispose of them here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
After an initial visit a week earlier, Meade County seizes animals from Charm Farm.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
The celebration that was held at the Porcupine school in Pine Ridge emphasized honoring the...
‘You’re not alone, you will find a way and keep fighting,’ said an NDN Collective organizer

Latest News

Eagle Ranch Rd
Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”
a stock of raw coals
What is next for ‘Energy Capitol of the Nation’: ‘everybody gets worried about how long the coal industry is going to last’
Wednesday
Cooler for Wednesday
Snow drifts in Pine Ridge reached up to 8ft.
President Biden issues disaster declaration for Oglala Sioux Tribe