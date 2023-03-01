Where to properly dispose of old lithium batteries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before you throw your old phone away, be sure to check what kind of battery is inside it.

Lithium batteries are sometimes overlooked because they are cold at room temperature. But when they are damaged or punctured, they can combust. If you want to responsibly dispose of these batteries or devices containing them, there are stores nearby that will take them.

“Lithium batteries can be taken to a lot of different battery centers in town. A good way to look up where to take those is on our website, it’s the what goes where search bar.”

Many of these stores will take old batteries for free. You can see a list of accepted items and where to dispose of them here.

