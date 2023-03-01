Sunshine returns Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few flurries are possible tonight. Most clouds will clear out by morning and lows will fall into the teens for many, while some stay near 20°.

Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with temperatures returning closer to average. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. A few clouds will arrive later in the afternoon hours across northeast Wyoming.

Plenty of clouds settle in for Friday with snow showers at times. Best chance to see snow will be in northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills. Accumulations will be possible along or south of I-90, with the highest totals around the Custer area. Around 2″-5″ look to be possible.

Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase through the afternoon hours. Snow showers look possible Saturday night with a few lingering into Sunday. Accumulations are possible once again, but nothing looks significant. Highs this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

Cooler air moves in next week along with the chance for snow showers every day. Highs will be in the 20s for much of next week and accumulations are looking likely, but nothing significant is expected.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.