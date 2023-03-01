Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”

Eagle Ranch Rd
Eagle Ranch Rd(Madison Newman)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Friday, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple horses from a farm on Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder, after complaints were reported to the sheriff’s office about horses looking underweight.

After checking in on the animals, a veterinarian with the Animal Industry Board found the animals had been neglected and recommended the animals be impounded.

State law does not require a warrant or court order to be supplied at the time the animals are seized.

“One of the state veterinarians came out and had some concerns. It appeared that there was inadequate food and water for the horses and the donkeys. This pattern went on for several days. Finally, on Friday they went out there again to check for food and water for the horses. Found that the water available was inadequate the tanks were frozen, and then he also found that there was a lack of feed available,” said Michele Bordewyk, Meade County States Attorney.

The animals are in the custody of the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and a temporary care order has been approved. The animals are currently with a third party that is providing food, shelter, and other care.

