Cloudy and colder today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be colder with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s in wake of yesterday’s system that brought snow squalls and gusty winds. Watch out for slippery roads in the Black Hills, northern foothills and northwest South Dakota where the heavier snowfall amounts were reported late yesterday afternoon and evening.

A weak disturbance will bring isolated snow showers tonight, mainly to southwest South Dakota, but a stronger system will bring snow showers and gusty winds on Friday. That system may drop some accumulations of snow in NE Wyoming and the Black Hills.

The weekend will be dry but unsettled, chillier weather returns next week with a daily chance of scattered snow showers. Temperatures may be up to 20 degrees below normal by the end of next week.

