RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Whitewood man has been identified as the driver who died when his pickup crashed Feb. 22 on Interstate 90 near Spearfish.

Michael Richardson Jr., 40, was eastbound on I-90 when he lost control and the pickup hit the concrete pillar for the exit 17 overpass.

The time of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.