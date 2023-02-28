A strong low pressure system will bring a variety of weather conditions today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Carter, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach Counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday. 1″-5″ of snow looks to be possible in these areas. Use caution as roads may get slippery through the day, especially tonight into Wednesday morning.

Snow showers are possible earlier on Tuesday, but the majority of the moisture will develop through the afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be minimal for much of the area, outside of northwest South Dakota.

As this low moves east across South Dakota, strong gusty winds will develop on its south side. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon for southwest South Dakota where winds could gust to 55 miles per hour. All in all, a typical spring-like system will affect our weather today.

A few flurries are possible Wednesday, then things dry out Thursday with a little more sunshine expected. Another round of rain and snow showers will pass through on Friday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday, but warm into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are favored to fall below average as we make our way into the middle of March. Averages range from the mid to upper 40s, so it is not expected to be too cold, just highs in the 30s likely. Moisture will be slightly above normal as a few disturbances pass through, nothing significant is expected at this time.

