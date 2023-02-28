Responsible gun ownership starts with safe storage

The moto for Project ChildSafe is "own it, respect it, secure it."(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans died from gun-related injuries in 2020 than any other year. With proper gun storage these numbers could decrease.

Firearm owners are responsible for ensuring that their guns are safely stored away from children.

Project ChildSafe, a program that promotes firearm safety and education, says when a gun is not in use owners should store it in a locked container such as a safe, gun vault, or storage case. That container should then be stored in an area not easily accessed by children.

Additionally, people could use a gun lock, which offers another layer of protection by rendering the firearm temporarily unusable.

Through Project ChildSafe, gun owners can receive a free safety kit at the Rapid City Public Safety building, located at 300 Kansas City Street.

