Rapid City Regional Airport received funds to start on expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport received $10.9 million in government funding Monday to go toward phase 1 of their multi-phase rehabilitation and expansion project.

Phase 1 will focus on expansion of the ticket counters, the baggage area in the back of house, and expansion of the TSA checkpoint.

The hope is to alleviate some of the pressure that comes when screening at TSA as well as being able to move baggage around effectively.

“As we continue to grow into the future and continue to grow tourism its important that were keeping up and have the terminal capabilities to be able to get passengers where they need to go and also to bring tourists in,” said Patrick Dame, executive director of Rapid City Regional Airport.

Phase 2 will focus on expansion of the concourse, and phase 3 is focused on expansion of the rental car area.

The project is expected to take the better part of the next decade.

