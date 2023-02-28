Rapid City Regional Airport received funds to start on expansion

Rapid City Regional Airport entrance
Rapid City Regional Airport entrance(KOTA/KEVN)
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport received $10.9 million in government funding Monday to go toward phase 1 of their multi-phase rehabilitation and expansion project.

Phase 1 will focus on expansion of the ticket counters, the baggage area in the back of house, and expansion of the TSA checkpoint.

The hope is to alleviate some of the pressure that comes when screening at TSA as well as being able to move baggage around effectively.

“As we continue to grow into the future and continue to grow tourism its important that were keeping up and have the terminal capabilities to be able to get passengers where they need to go and also to bring tourists in,” said Patrick Dame, executive director of Rapid City Regional Airport.

Phase 2 will focus on expansion of the concourse, and phase 3 is focused on expansion of the rental car area.

The project is expected to take the better part of the next decade.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

Latest News

Attorney General Mary Jackley submitted explanations for an Initiated Measure and a...
Grocery Sales Tax could still be cut in 2024
Custer will host it's 6th annual restaurant week.
Foodies of Custer, prepare your palate for the 6th annual Restaurant Week
Lithium Ion batteries should never be tossed in the trash. They should be recycled.
Be careful what you throw away, it could start a fire
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Wyoming’s education system: a success story with leaders treading lightly to maintain the prosperity