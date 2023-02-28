President Biden issues disaster declaration for Oglala Sioux Tribe

Snow drifts in Pine Ridge reached up to 8ft.
Snow drifts in Pine Ridge reached up to 8ft.(Anne Lyon)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Most of western South Dakota endured a winter storm last December, bringing low visibility, piles of snow, hazardous travel, and negative temperatures.

In Pine Ridge, the storm left people snowed in because of massive drifts. Crews worked continuously until conditions became unsafe, and they had to stop.

Due to this storm, the Oglala Sioux Tribe reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance, and they got it.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for the Tribe.

“FEMA is here to support the Oglala Sioux Tribe and we’ll be working with them, providing technical assistance they need to make sure that all the assistance they are eligible for, we’re able to get that to them quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Brian Hvinden, External Affairs officer for the disaster event.

This is to fund any extra measures the tribe had to take to protect their people.

Specifically, the public assistance program is a reimbursement of costs the tribe faced during the storm. FEMA will provide specialists to work with the tribe to identify eligible costs and identify documentation to ensure those costs can be reimbursed.

“Which provides assistance to the tribal government for damage to public infrastructure or for emergency actions that the tribe had to take in response to the storm. That can be snow removal, sheltering for individuals that might have lost power or had to be evacuated,” said Hvinden.

These funds should be available to the tribe in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
After an initial visit a week earlier, Meade County seizes animals from Charm Farm.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’
Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
The celebration that was held at the Porcupine school in Pine Ridge emphasized honoring the...
‘You’re not alone, you will find a way and keep fighting,’ said an NDN Collective organizer

Latest News

Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge) listens as Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) asks a...
Panel backs task force to study foster care for Native American children
The Wyoming education system has benefited from the energy industry.
Energy industry fuels Wyoming's education system
The Humane Society of the Black Hills makes adopting a pet easier and less expensive.
Humane Society of the Black Hills wants to 'clear the shelter'
After an initial visit a week earlier, Meade County seizes animals from Charm Farm.
Horses seized from Box Elder farm