Pierre woman sentenced for 2022 stabbing death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pierre woman was sentenced Monday to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter

Miranda Ann Henry, 39, who is also known as Crystal Pumpkinseed, admitted to the stabbing death of Christopher Mexican during an incident on Feb. 8, 2022, in a Pierre motel.

“This was a heinous, violent crime,” said Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie. “Mr. Mexican was stabbed numerous times by the defendant.”

Henry was sentenced Monday in Hughes County Circuit Court.

