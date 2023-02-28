Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion

FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court pose for a new group portrait following her addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Jackson has written her first majority opinion for the Supreme Court.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has written her first majority opinion for the Supreme Court.

The opinion released Tuesday in a dispute between states over unclaimed money is one of roughly a half dozen she is expected to write by the time the court finishes its work for the summer, usually in late June. The decision was unanimous, though all the justices didn’t join the whole opinion.

Each justice typically writes at least one opinion from the seven separate two-week arguments sessions the court holds from early October to late April. But in January and February, for example, the court has only seven argued cases each month, meaning there are not enough to go around.

Jackson joined the high court on June 30, following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson, 52, is the first Black woman to serve as a justice and just the third Black person on the court. The others are Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving among the nine justices, and the late Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Jackson wrote her first dissenting opinion in November, in support of a death row inmate from Ohio who failed to win Supreme Court review of his case.

Lawyers for the inmate, Davel Chinn, argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.

Jackson wrote that she would have ordered lower courts to take another look at the case. Only Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined Jackson’s opinion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
The celebration that was held at the Porcupine school in Pine Ridge emphasized honoring the...
‘You’re not alone, you will find a way and keep fighting,’ said an NDN Collective organizer
SD lawmakers favor sales tax cut, but with a catch

Latest News

This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Senate Republicans vote against bill that would limit on-campus drag shows