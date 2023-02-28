Grocery Sales Tax could still be cut in 2024

Attorney General Mary Jackley submitted explanations for an Initiated Measure and a...
Attorney General Mary Jackley submitted explanations for an Initiated Measure and a Constitutional Amendment regarding food taxation.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It looks like the South Dakota state legislature won’t be taking up an effort to cut the sales tax on groceries, but two potential ballot questions in 2024 may still get the job done.

If passed, both ballot initiatives would prohibit the state taxation of any product sold meant for human consumption.

Municipalities could still collect taxes on these products.

In order to get on the ballot, the initiatives need the required number of petition signatures.

The constitutional amendment requires more than 35,000, and the initiated measure needs more than 17,000.

