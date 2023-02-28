Cooler for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers and windy conditions will taper off this evening. Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s across the area under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s. Plenty of cloud cover is expected to continue. A few snow showers are possible late Wednesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Any lingering flurries Thursday morning will quickly dissipate. Accumulations will be minimal for this system, but some spots could pick up a dusting to 2″ of snow, especially for those in Wyoming and in the Black Hills.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Clouds increase through the later afternoon hours ahead of another weak system. Snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday with a dusting to two inches possible for some on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many.

The weekend will start off with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s. By Sunday, more clouds are expected to move in and temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the area. A few light snow showers will be possible.

Off and on snow showers look likely through much of next week with temperatures dropping below average. Highs will likely be in the 20s to 30s across the region.

