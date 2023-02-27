‘You’re not alone, you will find a way and keep fighting,’ said an NDN Collective organizer

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday marks the anniversary of a tragic yet inspiring event that changed the lives of many indigenous individuals by taking back their voices.

“So it is our responsibility to continue with the Oglala Sioux Civil Rights organization like our chief said in 1973. That is to reclaim our birthright for our children so that they will know freedom,” said former American Indian Movement leader Russell Means.

Sunday was the third day of an ongoing four-day event that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973. A member of NDN collective shared some of his thoughts on the importance of not forgetting what the demonstrators of the time fought for.

”Wounded knee changed almost everything for indigenous people in the country. But as a moment in history that sparked so much resistance, that inspired people, that changed governmental policies, that changed how we look at ourselves, how we viewed ourselves,” said NDN Collective organizer Mark Tilsen.

Tilsen added that by honoring those warriors he hopes that the younger generation will not feel alone and continue to fight for their right to be heard.

“What I would say is what you’re faced with is very scary, these are frightening times. There are warriors that came before you and it’s one of the reasons we’re alive today. You’re not alone you will find a way and keep fighting,” said Tilsen.

