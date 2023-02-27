WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
South Dakota Mines football team helping serve hot breakfast for a good cause.
Eating a hot breakfast for a good cause
I-90 exit 37 reconstruction continues in Sturgis

Latest News

Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after...
‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume
Before Terry Holland, the Cavaliers had had just three winning seasons in 21 years.
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old killed at birthday party in Wisconsin
'Do not engage': Police warn beachgoers of 'creepy' man in Cookie Monster costume