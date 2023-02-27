There’s never been a better time to help a dog find it’s forever home

Shorty is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Shorty is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Humane Society of the Black Hills took in thousands of animals last year. Now the shelter is trying to make finding a forever home for man’s best friend more affordable.

The “Clear the Shelter Event” allows people to name their adoption price but there are limitations: the minimum adoption fee is $50 and the dog must be older than 6 months.

People are invited to stop by the Humane Society of the Black Hills or make an appointment to view which dogs might make a perfect addition to their family.

”Clearing the shelters is important because we’re full. We just have a lot of animals. We have a lot of need to get animals into good homes and that was the impetus for the event and that’s why it’s important,” said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The event began February 24 and 14 dogs have already been adopted. The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens at 11 am daily.

