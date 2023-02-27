Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges

Lawton & Cates
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bobby Allan Aldinger, 52, was previously indicted on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, attempted receipt of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Aldinger, according to a Department of Justice release, is accused of attempting to sexually exploit an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

A conviction on each of the above counts brings a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
South Dakota Mines football team helping serve hot breakfast for a good cause.
Eating a hot breakfast for a good cause
I-90 exit 37 reconstruction continues in Sturgis

Latest News

Shorty is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
There’s never been a better time to help a dog find it’s forever home
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
Flags at half-staff for former Senator James Abourezk
SD lawmakers favor sales tax cut, but with a catch