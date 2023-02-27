Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bobby Allan Aldinger, 52, was previously indicted on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, attempted receipt of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Aldinger, according to a Department of Justice release, is accused of attempting to sexually exploit an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.
A conviction on each of the above counts brings a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.
