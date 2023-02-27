Sheridan Cooks - Big Horn Mountain Farms Pork Belly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Big Horn Mountain farms specializes in high quality Black Angus/Wagyu Cattle and Berkshire/Mangalitsa Pork. Learn more about the company, their philosophy and how you can obtain some of their products. PLUS, see how a BLT sandwich is taken to a new level!

For more in formation, check out their website: www.bighornmountainfarms.com

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.