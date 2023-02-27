Sheridan Cooks - Big Horn Mountain Farms Pork Belly

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Big Horn Mountain farms specializes in high quality Black Angus/Wagyu Cattle and Berkshire/Mangalitsa Pork. Learn more about the company, their philosophy and how you can obtain some of their products. PLUS, see how a BLT sandwich is taken to a new level!

For more in formation, check out their website: www.bighornmountainfarms.com

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
I-90 exit 37 reconstruction continues in Sturgis
South Dakota Mines football team helping serve hot breakfast for a good cause.
Eating a hot breakfast for a good cause

Latest News

Raney hopes his love of food is reflected in the menu of Skogen Kitchen.
Custer chef nominated for a James Beard Award
An iconic snowmobile haven in the Big Horns has a new owner
Sheridan Cooks - Bear Lodge Resort’s New Owner
Chef Travis does it again - this time with a fig-stuffed ravioli with prosciutto!
Sheridan Cooks - Stuffed Ravioli at Welcome Market Hall
Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the...
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination