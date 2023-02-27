A new Health Center opens in Rapid City

Oyate Health Center
Oyate Health Center(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New Oyate Health Center grand opening took place Saturday in Rapid City.

The Black Hills community and tribal leaders came out to be a part of the grand opening of the Oyate Health Center. The process began decades ago and kicked off a new era for Native American health.

“We have been waiting for this day for so long. From the moment we broke ground, we envisioned what this day would be about. and it’s reflected of everything that we hope for. We wanted it to be a celebration with our community and acknowledgment of our communities efforts and all that they deserve,” said CEO Jerilyn Church of the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

The project cost $120 million and has updated medical equipment and more space to provide updated services to reflect Native culture.

“I’ve utilized Indian Health service now it’s Oyate Health center, and during my time here, it’s really exciting to know that there’s a commitment to really improving the health care,” said Oyate Health Center mc, Whitney Rencountre.

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board says they continue to work toward reducing health inequality and the wellness of tribal citizens across the Black Hills region.

