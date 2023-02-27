Flags at half-staff for former Senator James Abourezk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flags at South Dakota government buildings are at half-staff now through sunset Friday in honor of former U.S. Senator James Abourezk, who died Friday.

Abourezk served in the United States Senate from 1973-1979 and was the first Arab-American senator in American history. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1973 before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served as the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Abourezk was born in Wood, S.D., and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. He served in the U.S. Navy before and during the Korean War. Following his military service, Senator Abourezk earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and a J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

“Senator Abourezk was a trailblazer in South Dakota and for our nation. His passion for the state showed through his hard work throughout his life. He will be greatly missed, and we are praying for peace and comfort for his family and those who loved him,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

A private family service will take place, and Abourezk will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday.

