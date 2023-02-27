Eating a hot breakfast for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Sunday, the Rushmore Lions Club and Black Hills Works hosted their 61st annual pancake breakfast.

Every year, the Black Hills Works and Rushmore Lions Club come together to support different organizations in Rapid City.

“Rushmore Lions have been supporting Black Hills Works with this event for 61 years and we are thrilled to have them as a partner. It is a great activity and a way to involve the community with all the different services that Black Hills Works provides, as well as a great educational opportunity for us to share all the different services we provide as well,” said Carrie Moser, Black Hills Works.

Money made from the event supported the Mines Buddies program. This program partners South Dakota Mines student volunteers with people who have disabilities.

“The money that we raise here it is matched by Modern Woodman, and they match our funds,” said Chris Vanderhoof, Chairman Mount Rushmore Lions.

This program provides adults with disabilities the opportunity to get college-like experience and offers other living and working opportunities.

It costs about $12,000 annually to operate, and solely depends on donations.

Although the event was to help raise money, one volunteer said he benefited in other ways.

“A big thing that surprised me was team comradery, I got know a few guys even better now. And again, just seeing people smile and handing them food, and just feeling like you’re doing something good for the community is just a great feeling,” said Bronson Long, South Dakota Mines student.

The School of Mines football team helped serve the food and assisted with cleaning up after the event.

