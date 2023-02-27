Breezy with more snow showers for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds will stick around tonight. A few snow showers will be possible at times, too. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s for many with a few dropping into the teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Carter, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach Counties from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. 2″-5″ of snow looks to be possible in these areas. Use caution as roads may get slippery through the day, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Snow showers are possible earlier on Tuesday, but the majority of moisture will develop through the afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be minimal for much of the area, outside of northwest South Dakota.

A few light snow showers are possible Wednesday, then things dry out Thursday with a little more sunshine expected. Another round of rain and snow showers will pass through on Friday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday, but warm into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are favored to fall below average as we make our way into the middle of March. Averages range from the mid to upper 40s, so it is not expected to be too cold, just highs in the 30s likely. Moisture will be slightly above normal as a few disturbances pass through, nothing significant is expected at this time.

