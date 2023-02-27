Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’

Owner claims her horses, ponies and donkeys were taken by ‘horse thieves’
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several horses and donkeys were seized Friday, Feb. 24, from a residence on Eagle Ranch Road, Box Elder, due to what the Meade County Sheriff’s Office says was “neglect and abuse.”

The week before, owner Tamara Lile was cited for “allowing an animal to suffer.” According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, a plan was developed for the care of the animals, but a follow-up investigation revealed the animals were still not being taken care of, even though there were resources to do so.

The seizure was conducted Friday by the sheriff’s office working with the Meade County state’s attorney and the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.

In a Facebook post, Lile claims that her animals (five horses, three ponies, and two donkeys) were stolen; that the sheriff’s office was “trespassing at Eagle Ranch Road ... without warrant or court order!”

The case is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

