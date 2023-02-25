Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say

A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.(P_Wei via Canva)
By Chandler Wilcox and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a young child helped them catch a wanted person this week.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department reported that 45-year-old Tina Hicks had several warrants out for her arrest and tracked her down to a known address.

However, when deputies showed up at the residence none of the adults reportedly were cooperating with them until they got a little extra help.

Authorities said a toddler ended up telling them that Hicks was inside a room next to the bathroom.

The sheriff’s office called the child honest and brave for their assistance and said he told them that “It is good to be honest, we shouldn’t lie.”

Hicks was previously charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants, according to authorities.

Deputy Brentley Patrick commended the toddler for his integrity and service to the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Arnson Absolu was given three life sentences without parole, following his conviction in the...
Absolu draws 3 life sentences for triple homicide
Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) address media at a...
Lawmakers plan lawsuit against senators who removed Frye-Mueller
Julian Bear Runner was president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe from 2018 to 2020.
Former Oglala Sioux Tribe president charged with theft and embezzlement

Latest News

As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Snow falls in Los Angeles area, 1,000s still without power
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
FILE - Iron Eyes Cody, the ''Crying Indian'' whose tearful face in 1970s TV commercials became...
Rights to ‘Crying Indian’ ad to go to Native American group
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark