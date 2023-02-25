I-90 exit 37 reconstruction continues in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The third of a four-phase project to reconstruct Interstate 90 exit 37 in Sturgis begins Monday.

The project includes reconstructing the exit interchange, eastbound grading, and paving on I-90 from the west of the exit to the Tilford port of entry, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

There will be nighttime closures of I-90 beginning March 3 as new bridge girders and decking are installed. This is expected to continue through the month.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects this phase to be done by the end of July. After the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the DOT will begin phase four. This includes grading on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removal of the old exit 37 bridge, and media crossovers.

The $35 million project should be done by the end of October.

